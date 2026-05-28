Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye developing volunteer movements

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. An international forum on the theme "The contribution of women volunteers to the development of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye" was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the embassy.

The event was organized by the International Women's Club of Baku and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.

Prominent public figures, female entrepreneurs, representatives of government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the diplomatic corps participated in the event.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, emphasized that the forum was timed to coincide with the Independence Day of Azerbaijan and the Year of Volunteers. 2026 was declared the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development by the UN at the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Bayel also noted that modern volunteerism in Kazakh society traces its roots to the ancient tradition of mutual assistance – Asar.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Affairs of Azerbaijan, Hijran Huseynova, spoke about the history of women's activism in Azerbaijan and current measures to support women. The Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, expressed support for initiatives to highlight women's volunteerism in the countries represented at the forum.

Zöhre Akgün, wife of the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, based on her experience as a pediatrician, gave a presentation on the importance of early diagnosis of autism in children and providing opportunities for peer-based learning in a friendly and social environment, and shared Türkiye's experience in this area.

During the event, speakers from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Moldova, and the U.S. delivered presentations highlighting the role of women volunteers in modern society.

President of the International Women's Club of Baku, Asemgul Bayel, Director of the College of Services and Tourism of the Astana Akimat, Saltanat Basygaraeva, and Head of the Volunteer Development Department of the Astana Zhastary Youth Resource Center, Elvira Yesmukhanova, spoke about the experience and successes of the volunteer movement in Kazakhstan. Aytan Shirinova, founder and president of Sky Line Partners, Yeşim Tüzün Yüksel, chair of the Çeşme Agricultural Development Cooperative, and other speakers discussed the prospects, challenges, and strategic directions for developing women's volunteerism.

As a result of the forum, participants agreed to cooperate in promoting women's civic initiatives and implementing joint projects in the Turkic region.

The event also featured performances by Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Fargana Gasimova, Gulyanag Mammadova, and Gulyaz Mammadova, as well as children with special needs.

The International Women's Club of Baku is a non-governmental, non-profit organization founded in 1994. Over its 32-year history, the club has held numerous cultural, charitable, and educational events, the most recent of which was the spring charity fair in Baku in April 2026.

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