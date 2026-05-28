Turkish Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulated Azerbaijan on May 28 – Independence Day, Trend reports.

“We sincerely congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan, with whom we share both joy and sorrow, on Independence Day.

We will continue to further develop our relations, formed on the basis of the principle of ‘One nation, two states,’ in line with our shared history, strong brotherhood, and mutual cooperation.

Happy Independence Day!” the Turkish Embassy wrote on its page on X.