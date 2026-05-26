President of Swiss Confederation sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Swiss Federal Council and the Swiss people, I wish to offer my warm congratulations to you and your fellow citizens on this year’s Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I also want to convey to you my best wishes for a happy and successful future for your country and its citizens.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland share strong bilateral relations, and I remain confident that the ties between our countries will continue to develop constructively in the years ahead, notably considering the positive developments in the South Caucasus.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.