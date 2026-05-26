Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the Osman Mirzayev No. 5 Orphanage social services institution in the city of Lankaran, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva met with the children being raised at the institution, engaged in a friendly conversation with them, and took an interest in their daily routines. As part of the visit, they took part in pottery-making activities together with the children. They observed the children’s creative process, spent enjoyable time with them, and presented gifts.

Following the interactive session, a series of animation films were screened for the children, which Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva watched together with the residents.

The screening event, organized by the “Azerbaijan Animation Association” Public Union, featured episodes of the animated series “Isi and Piti” as well as a diverse selection of educational and entertaining animated films. The children showed great interest in the screenings.

The initiative carries significant social and cultural value in promoting the effective and productive organization of children's leisure time, cultivating their innate creative abilities, and fostering a deeper interest in national animated films.