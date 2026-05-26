President of France sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of France Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Mr. President, dear Ilham,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish peace and prosperity to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

Following our meeting in Copenhagen on October 2 last year and our recent telephone conversation on May 21 this year, I would like to reiterate my intention to continue working toward the normalization of our bilateral relations in order to harness their full potential, whether through our dialogue on regional matters or our cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, and education.

In this regard, I would like to particularly emphasize the exemplary nature of our cooperation regarding the French-Azerbaijani University, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

I hope that, in a spirit of partnership, we will be able to overcome the recent difficulties hindering the development of our bilateral relations.

I would also like to take this opportunity to reaffirm France's full support for the continuation and conclusion of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which will allow for the opening of a new chapter for the well-being of all peoples in the region.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.