Turkmenistan plans construction of data centers for high-performance computing

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 26. Turkmenistan plans to build modern data centers for high-performance computing as part of efforts to integrate the country’s energy system into the digital economy, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The announcement was made by Energy Minister Annageldi Saparov during the “White City Ashgabat - 2026” international conference in Ashgabat.

According to the minister, the Energy Ministry is already holding preliminary negotiations with specialized international companies on the implementation of the projects.

Saparov noted that the planned facilities are expected to use surplus electricity generated in the country and support development of digital infrastructure following the entry into force of Turkmenistan’s law on virtual assets on January 1, 2026, which legalized cryptocurrency mining and crypto exchange activities.

He also stated that Turkmenistan currently operates 11 power plants with a combined installed capacity exceeding 6,500 MW, allowing the country to fully cover domestic electricity demand and expand power exports.