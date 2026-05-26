Baku launches trial on appeal of Armenian citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The case has been taken up for consideration on the appeal filed against the court verdict against citizens of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and regulations of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

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