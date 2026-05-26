Azerbaijan set to establish investment fund for individual investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. In order to expand opportunities for small-scale investment in Azerbaijan, the establishment of new investment funds targeting individual investors will be considered, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “State Program on expanding financial inclusion for 2027-2030” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the State Program, it's planned to develop small-scale investment opportunities through the creation of special investment instruments. In this direction, the possibility of creating investment funds with the involvement of investment companies in the process will be assessed.

The document notes that within the framework of the implementation of the measure, it is planned to determine the legal framework for the activities of investment funds. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is designated as the main institution responsible for the implementation of the initiative.

According to the State Program, the implementation period of the measure covers the period from 2027 through 2030. The expected result is the launch of at least one investment fund aimed at individual investors.