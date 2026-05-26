PASHA Holding delivers holiday gifts to martyrs' children on occasion of Eid al-Adha (PHOTO)

As part of the “Vətən Əmanətlərin Keşiyindədir” (“The Nation Safeguards the Children of Its Heroes”) project, PASHA Holding and the Bravo supermarket chain have delivered holiday gifts to the families of martyrs in celebration of Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha).

Since 2023, PASHA Holding has been implementing a social support program for the children under the age of 18 of Azerbaijan’s heroes who fell during the 44-day Patriotic War, September provocations, and anti-terror operations. As part of this program, families of martyrs are presented with holiday gifts on occasions such as New Year, Nowruz, Qurban Bayram, Ramadan Bayram, and Victory Day. The gifts dedicated to Novruz and Ramadan holidays have been delivered to the families of martyrs since the beginning of March by the Bravo supermarket chain with the support of volunteers from the “Regional İnkişaf” Public Union. The holiday packages include a variety of food products.

It is worth noting that starting in 2024, children under the age of 18 of martyrs who lost their lives during anti-terror operations have also been included in the program. Currently, the project provides support to more than 2,000 children of fallen heroes, encompassing over 1,000 families.

Apart from the gifts, the program also encompasses sectors such as education and healthcare.