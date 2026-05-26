President Ilham Aliyev approves new State Program on expanding financial inclusion

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The State Program for expanding financial inclusion in Azerbaijan for 2027-2030 has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree recommended that the Central Bank coordinate and monitor the implementation of the measures envisaged in the State Program, and report to the President of Azerbaijan once a year on the work done, including the implementation status of the measures envisaged.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication will monitor and evaluate the implementation of the measures envisaged in the State Program upon the request of the Central Bank.

The Ministry of Finance, together with the Central Bank, will take necessary measures to ensure that the funds required for the implementation of measures envisaged in the State Program to be financed from the state budget are included in the state budget forecasts for 2027-2030.