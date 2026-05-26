Yelo Bank makes accepting payments more accessible!

Yelo Bank introduces a mobile solution that simplifies the workflow for individual entrepreneurs, especially taxi drivers and retail workers. There is no longer a need to carry a physical POS-terminal or visit the bank to accept payments—with the Yelo Mobil POS service, your smartphone instantly transforms into a terminal!

The main advantage of this service is that it is highly budget-friendly for entrepreneurs. Yelo Bank requires no minimum turnover for this process and charges no setup fees. Moreover, every step—from application to daily use—is handled entirely in a seamless online format.

Key benefits provided to entrepreneurs by Yelo Mobil POS:

Free activation and setup for the service;

A special business card as a gift to easily manage your earned funds;

Commission-free cash withdrawals using the provided business card;

Absolute zero turnover requirements.

Execute financial transactions in seconds and take your business into the digital future with the wide range of features in the Yelo Biznes App! For more detailed information and to order the service: https://ylb.az/mobilpos.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



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