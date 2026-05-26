Eni and partners approve FID for major offshore expansion project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Italian Eni and its partners Petroci and Vitol have approved the final investment decision (FID) for the Baleine Phase 3 development in Côte d'Ivoire,, marking a major milestone in the expansion of the country’s largest hydrocarbon discovery, Trend reports via Eni.

The full-field Phase 3 project is expected to significantly increase output, raising oil production from 60,000 to 150,000 barrels per day and boosting gas production from 80 to 200 million cubic feet per day.

Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said the Baleine project reflects the company’s exploration and production model, highlighting fast-track development, phased execution, and a strong focus on sustainability in partnership with the host country.

The project includes the installation of a new floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, designed to improve operational efficiency and safety while reducing environmental impact. It builds on the phased development approach used in earlier stages, allowing early production while optimizing costs and using existing infrastructure.

All gas produced from the project will be supplied to Côte d’Ivoire’s domestic market, supporting electricity generation and broader industrial development.

Eni has operated in Côte d’Ivoire since 2015, when it made the Baleine and Calao discoveries, helping to boost offshore exploration activity and reinforcing the country’s position as a growing energy hub in West Africa. The company also continues to support local development initiatives in education, healthcare, training, and entrepreneurship.