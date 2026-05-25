President of Tajikistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the people of Tajikistan and myself, I extend to you and to friendly people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

We are sincerely delighted by the social and economic successes of our reliable partner and its enhancing authority in the international arena.

It is gratifying to note that the strategic partnership anchored in the strong historical traditions of friendship and mutual understanding between our countries demonstrates a trajectory of sustainable growth.

I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to enhance our constructive cooperation and ensure even more dynamic development of our multifaceted interaction that meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you robust health and new successes, and to the fraternal people of friendly Azerbaijan – peace, prosperity and progress," the letter reads.