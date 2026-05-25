President of Tajikistan discusses water diplomacy issues with UN deputy secretaries-general

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 25. On May 25, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a meeting with a group of United Nations Deputy Secretaries-General who arrived in Tajikistan to participate in the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028”, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

The head of state welcomed United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Water, Retno Marsudi, as well as Rector of the United Nations University and UN Under-Secretary-General, Tshilidzi Marwala, and invited them to the negotiation hall.

At the beginning of the meeting, Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to the high-ranking guests for visiting Tajikistan to participate in the conference, as well as for their continued support of the “Dushanbe Water Process”.

During the talks, the parties highly praised cooperation between the United Nations and Tajikistan, including support for the country’s global initiatives, particularly in the fields of water resources and climate, transport and logistics, sustainable energy, agricultural development, digitalization, and green technologies.

It was emphasized that 14 UN resolutions have been adopted at Tajikistan’s initiative in the field of water resources alone.

The parties expressed confidence that the current conference would serve as an important global platform for consolidating efforts in this area and promoting water diplomacy, while also contributing within the framework of the “Dushanbe Water Process” to addressing key issues related to water resources and climate.

The sides also held a productive exchange of views on further advancing the outcomes of previous conferences, ensuring the successful conduct of the current forum, and preparing for similar events scheduled for 2026 and 2028.

During discussions on cooperation with the United Nations University, confidence was expressed that expanding scientific and practical ties between Tajik scientists, researchers, and experts and this authoritative institution would yield significant results.