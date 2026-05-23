Turkmenistan, CIS discuss bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and CIS discussed bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The talks were held during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Secretary General Sergei Lebedev.

The meeting took place in Ashgabat during Lebedev’s visit to Turkmenistan to participate in the regular meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

During the talks, Berdimuhamedov said cooperation within the CIS remains one of the key priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and noted the country’s role in promoting partnership across the Commonwealth through logistics and humanitarian initiatives.

The president also highlighted Turkmenistan’s implementation of its 2026 CIS chairmanship concept and stressed that all planned activities are being carried out in accordance with the established schedule.

Particular attention was paid to the upcoming CIS Summit of Heads of State, scheduled for October 9 on the Caspian coast, which Berdimuhamedov described as a key event of the year for the organization.