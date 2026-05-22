Uzbekistan, UAE step up public sector optimization and AI deployment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates plan to expand their partnership in public administration modernization and Artificial Intelligence deployment, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president.

The framework was reviewed during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and a UAE delegation led by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi.

The sides assessed the implementation of a joint roadmap covering 10 key areas aimed at improving civil service mechanisms and reducing bureaucracy, which has already seen the launch of a dedicated project office in Uzbekistan. Particular attention was paid to the progress of the "Five Million AI Leaders" educational initiative, which has currently reached over one million participants across the country.

As part of the delegation's itinerary in Tashkent, an official award ceremony for the "Government Performance Evaluation" project is scheduled to take place. The sides expressed interest in scaling this efficiency-tracking initiative to local government authorities. Furthermore, agreements were reached to launch a nationwide reading movement, advance youth support projects, and engage UAE expertise in drafting Uzbekistan's long-term strategic development documents.