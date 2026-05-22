Azerbaijan reports progress on nationwide mine clearance since 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. More than 270,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan since November 2020, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said at an event titled “Post-Conflict Urban Reconstruction: The Critical Role of Humanitarian Mine Action” within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

According to him, during this period, more than 250,000 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and neutralized.

He noted that demining isn't only a humanitarian activity that saves lives, but also a fundamental basis for recovery and reconstruction:

Within the framework of the "Great Return" Program, demining activities are fully integrated into urban planning, reconstruction, and development processes.

Demining activities create the necessary conditions for the reconstruction of housing, the restoration of infrastructure, the revival of agriculture, the development of transport networks, and the revival of economic activity," he explained.

Suleymanov emphasized that the mine threat slows down the recovery process not only in Azerbaijan, but also in a number of countries around the world, limits development opportunities, and puts the safety of the population at risk.

"That is why today's platform is of particular importance. Eliminating the mine problem is not limited to national efforts, but requires continued international support, partnership, innovative approaches, and sharing of best practices," added the ANAMA chairman.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

In the previous days of WUF13, the global housing crisis, building safe and inclusive cities, climate change resilience, the application of artificial intelligence in urban governance, green urbanization, and social equality were widely discussed.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.