President of Kyrgyzstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and myself personally, I sincerely congratulate you on the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under your wise leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan continues its dynamic development and has taken a worthy place in the international community.

I am deeply convinced that the strategic partnership relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will continue to develop for the benefit of our brotherly peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you strong health and well-being, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter reads.