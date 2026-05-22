Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum has officially commenced in Baku, convening senior government officials, institutional investors, and leading corporate delegations from both nations to anchor new economic partnerships, Trend reports.

The high-level bilateral platform directs sharp analytical focus toward expanding the scope of trade and economic cooperation, mapping out strategic investment opportunities, accelerating cross-border industrial cooperation, and establishing direct, sustainable networks between Azerbaijani and Tajik entrepreneurs.

Throughout the business forum, delegates are receiving comprehensive data-driven presentations outlining the strategic investment potential and regulatory frameworks of Tajikistan. Concurrently, the organizers have structured a dedicated series of face-to-face B2B (Business-to-Business) sessions.

The official program of the forum also features a formal signing ceremony, where Azerbaijani and Tajik enterprises intend to execute a series of commercial agreements, memorandum of understanding (MoU) frameworks, and bilateral contracts designed to scale cross-border logistics and trade turnover.

Will be updated