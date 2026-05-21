Harmony between historical heritage and modern architecture remains especially important – Kyrgyz official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The harmony between historical heritage and modern architecture is particularly important, Daniyar Bapyshov, Director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture at the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan said on the sidelines of the WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

In addition, Bapyshov noted the modern appearance of Azerbaijan’s capital and the standard of urban planning,

“The forum is being held at a very high level, and Baku itself has made a strong impression on me as an architect and urban planner. Very beautiful buildings, spaces, and roads – everything is designed to the highest standard,” he emphasized.

The representative of Kyrgyzstan noted that this is the first time the agency has participated in such a large-scale international event. The exhibition features five architectural projects that are already in the implementation phase. Specifically, these are modern residential complexes being built in a picturesque area near Lake Issyk-Kul. The projects involve the construction of cottages, penthouses, and apartments of various levels.

Speaking about the future of global urban planning, the architect noted that in the coming years, sustainability and a respectful attitude toward nature must become key priorities in urban development.

"The most important thing in design is to prioritize sustainability and ensure the preservation of nature. Modern cities will also move toward high-rise construction, as many areas are already developed and require a more efficient use of space. A harmonious blend of historical heritage and modern architecture is particularly important, especially for countries with a rich culture and history," the official said.

Meanwhile, WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 as part of a collaboration between the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan. WUF13 features 121 pavilions, including 41 national pavilions, and has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries. The forum is dedicated to the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities” and addresses such important issues as the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanization, urban resilience, the impact of climate change on cities, and modern urban governance.