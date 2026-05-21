WUF13 in Baku showcases new explanatory dictionary for urban planning terms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A ceremony to present the “Explanatory Dictionary for Cities” was held as part of the 13th session of the World Forum on Urbanism (WF13), Trend reports.

The main goal of compiling the glossary is to provide a clear and systematic understanding of the key concepts of urban development that shape global discussions on urban planning.

The “Explanatory Dictionary of Urban Planning Terms” provides a systematic explanation of key terms used in the broader discourse on sustainable urban planning, the UN’s sustainable development agenda, and cities and human settlements. The “Explanatory Dictionary of Urban Planning Terms” is intended as a practical reference source.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Ramil Jahangirov, head of the department at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, noted that the compilation of the glossary is a valuable initiative:

“Over the past five years, and even longer, we have been actively collaborating with international partners. Not only we, but especially young architects, young urban planning specialists, and companies are working closely with international partners.

In such circumstances, having a common professional language is extremely important. That is why we consider this dictionary to be a very useful and practical tool for architects, urban planners, and anyone interested in this field. This resource will help standardize terminology, improve understanding of concepts, and familiarize users with key ideas related to current trends.

He added that this dictionary is also very useful for students and the academic community.

Meanwhile, the publication was evaluated based on opinions and expert assessments by scholars from the Urban Planning Committee and the Architecture Committee of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, as well as the Nasimi Institute of Linguistics at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

At the presentation ceremony, speakers also shared their views on the new dictionary. At the conclusion of the event, participants were presented with a copy of the new dictionary.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.