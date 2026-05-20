Parliamentarians act as bridge between global goals and community needs - UN-Habitat official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Global agendas and international commitments gain real meaning only when translated into national priorities through legislation, accountability mechanisms, and local implementation, which underscores the vital role of parliamentarians, said Rania Hedeya, Regional Director of the UN-Habitat Regional Office for Arab States, Trend reports.

She made the remarks during a parliamentarians' roundtable titled "How National Legislation Can Translate Global Housing Commitments into Tangible Results" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

She noted that parliamentarians serve not merely as lawmakers, but as primary coordinators acting as a crucial bridge between global development targets and the practical needs of local communities.

"You shape policies across land regulation, infrastructure development, housing finance, tenure security, urban planning, climate action, and public investment. Concurrently, you monitor execution and ensure that governments remain accountable to the citizens you represent," Hedeya pointed out.

She emphasized that this roundtable took shape through extensive multilateral consultations conducted over recent months.

"Through various dialogues, sessions, and governmental events held this week in Baku, more than 2,500 stakeholders contributed to shaping these discussions. This clearly demonstrates that the housing crisis cannot undergo resolution in isolation. This challenge demands coordinated action across all levels of governance and all sectors of society," she added.

The ongoing discussions, Hedeya concluded, remain tightly bound to global policy processes, and the outcomes emerging from this roundtable will further strengthen the active participation of parliaments in these broader international frameworks.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.