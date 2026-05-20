Georgia starts from scratch in urban planning - Tinatin Kolbaia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Georgia did not have much experience in the field of planning; after the collapse of the Soviet Union, all such institutions were abolished, but now we are pleased that many plans are being developed for Georgia, Tinatin Kolbaia, the First Deputy Head of the Spatial and Urban Development Agency of Georgia (SUDA) said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the panel discussion ''Two Regions, One Agenda: Lessons for Inclusive Urban Regeneration'' held as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).

“Work is currently underway on 12 plans, and about 40 plans have already been adopted by several municipalities.”

She also noted that following the occupation of Abkhazia, more than 300,000 people were forced to leave their homes.

“Housing construction for these internally displaced persons is still ongoing,” she added.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.