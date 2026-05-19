High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue of D-8 nations within WUF13 wraps up in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The event titled "High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue of D-8 Countries" took place within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) hosted in Baku, Trend reports.

Anar Guliyev, National Coordinator of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture; Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy; and Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, attended and delivered speeches along with high-ranking officials from various countries.

The speakers noted that Azerbaijan's successful hosting of WUF13 stands as one of the country's next significant international achievements following COP29, demonstrating Azerbaijan's growing role in the global urban planning, climate, and sustainable development agendas.

During the event, topical issues related to urbanization, energy security, climate change, green energy transition, and sustainable urban development underwent extensive discussion.

Participants pointed out that since cities currently generate the largest share of global energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, aligning energy policies with urban planning strategies holds special importance. In this regard, the development of green cities, energy-efficient buildings, smart transport systems, and renewable energy infrastructure received evaluation as primary priorities.

The addressing officials also touched upon the projects implemented within the scope of Azerbaijan's green energy strategy and sustainable urban development.

In particular, they emphasized that the reconstruction and restoration work carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur undergoes execution based on "green energy zone" and "smart city" concepts. Speakers noted that large-scale projects covering renewable energy sources, digital management systems, eco-friendly transport infrastructure, and the creation of energy-efficient settlements face active implementation in those areas.

The importance of strengthening cooperation among D-8 countries in the areas of energy efficiency, clean technologies, sustainable housing policies, and climate resilience was also noted at the event. Attending officials highlighted that the planned D-8 Energy and Climate Center in Baku could serve as an important platform for regional cooperation and expertise exchange.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.