Aghdam–Shusha highway nears completion, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Construction of the Aghdam–Shusha highway is nearing completion, said Elchin Yusubov, Azerbaijan’s presidential special representative for the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Baku held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, Yusubov said large-scale transport infrastructure projects are currently underway in territories retaken by Azerbaijan.

He noted that several key road projects are in progress, including the Sugovushan–Sarsang Reservoir–Gozlukorpu–Kalbajar, Sugovushan–Kalbajar–Aghdara–Aghdam, Asgaran–Khojaly–Khankendi, and Barda–Aghdam–Asgaran highways.

Yusubov also said reconstruction is ongoing on the Tartar–Aghdara road, while the first phase of internal road construction in Khankendi city is underway.

World Urban Forum 13 is being held in Baku from May 17–22 in cooperation with UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, bringing together policymakers, experts and international partners to discuss post-conflict urban development and sustainable infrastructure planning.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.