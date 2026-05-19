WUF13 in Baku hosts event on peaceful climate action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. An event on the theme "Peace-Positive Climate Action through Urban Solutions in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Settings" is being held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), the Baku Climate and Peace Action Hub (Baku HUB), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The discussions focused on increasing the resilience of cities to climate change, building sustainable settlement models in conflict-affected areas, as well as linking peace and climate action with urban development.

The opening session of the event will be addressed by the Director of the Climate Action Division of IOM, Rania Sharshr.

Opening speeches will be delivered by the National Coordinator of WUF13, Chair of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Anaclaudia Rossbach, and Director General of IOM Amy E. Pope.

Within the framework of the event, Ambassador at Large of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elshad Iskandarov will make a presentation on the Baku Hub initiative, climate-peace-city linkages, and opportunities for cooperation in this direction.

The event will discuss the reconstruction of post-conflict regions, "Smart and Sustainable Settlement" solutions for safe return, climate-resilient urban infrastructure, and expanding international partnerships.

The award ceremony of the "International Youth Artificial Intelligence Competition" will also be held within the framework of the forum.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated