Azerbaijan plans to inaugurate Khankendi railway station in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A railway station in Khankendi is scheduled to open in 2027, Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at an event held as part of the 13th session of the WUF13 in Baku on "Post-conflict urban development: restoring a destroyed identity and rebuilding an integrated future."

“To date, 90% of the design work on the railway has been completed, and 50% of the construction work has been finished. Construction is scheduled to be completed and the station put into operation next year,” he emphasized.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.