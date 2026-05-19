Equinor signs long-term gas supply deal with Eneco for deliveries to Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Norwegian energy company Equinor has signed a five-year agreement with Dutch utility Eneco to supply natural gas from the Norwegian continental shelf, with deliveries directed to Eneco’s German subsidiary LichtBlick, Trend reports via Equinor.

The contract runs until the end of 2030 and covers annual volumes of around 2.2 terawatt hours, or approximately 0.2 billion cubic meters per year. Deliveries to Germany began in April 2026.

According to the companies, the gas supplied under the agreement has a lower greenhouse gas intensity compared to alternative sources feeding into the German grid. Eneco will also purchase guarantees of origin—referred to as “sustainability qualities”—through the Attributes SAS platform. LichtBlick said the contracted gas has roughly 9% lower emissions intensity than its alternative supply sources.

Equinor, the largest supplier of pipeline gas to Europe, emphasized that its production from the Norwegian continental shelf is among the lowest-emission sources in the global gas industry. The company noted that ongoing electrification of offshore installations and efficiency improvements across its value chain have helped reduce emissions from both production and transport.

In a related development, Equinor and Eneco also signed another five-year agreement in February 2026 for gas deliveries to the Dutch market, covering up to 0.5 billion cubic meters annually, with supplies entering the Dutch grid from 1 February 2026.