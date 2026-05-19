Khankendi–Shusha cable car project set to launch next year - Aydin Karimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A cable car line connecting Khankendi and Shusha is expected to be commissioned next year, said Aydin Karimov, Special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Trend reports.

He made the statement during an event in Baku held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, titled “Post-conflict urban development: restoration of destroyed identity and rebuilding an integrated future.”

Karimov noted that the project is part of broader efforts to develop post-conflict infrastructure and improve regional connectivity.

World Urban Forum 13 is being held in Baku from May 17–22 in cooperation with UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan. The forum brings together government officials, experts, civil society representatives and international partners to discuss housing, urban development and sustainable city planning.