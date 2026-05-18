Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek mayor spotlights urban dev't talks in Baku (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Projects for the implementation of parking systems and "smart city" solutions, which are planned to be integrated into the development of the urban infrastructure of Bishkek, were discussed during yesterday's meetings in Baku, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev told Trend on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, Bishkek and Baku signed sister city agreements in 2022, under which a number of initiatives have already been implemented, including the construction of an Azerbaijani school and the creation of an Azerbaijani park in Bishkek.

"Additional projects were also discussed during the meetings held yesterday, including the implementation of parking systems and smart city solutions. Particular attention was paid to traffic congestion and possible approaches to reducing it," he noted.

The official added that the solutions discussed are planned to be integrated into the development of Bishkek's urban infrastructure, and cooperation between the parties will continue.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.