WUF13 serves as impressive platform for demonstrating recovery capabilities - Oleksii Kuleba (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is an impressive platform for showcasing recovery capabilities, Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, told Trend on the margins of WUF13 held in Baku.

"This is an amazing platform for demonstrating not only our needs, but also our capabilities and potential in recovery matters, as we have extensive experience in this area. Of course, it's not that we would like to have this experience, but unfortunately, we have it. We are ready to share it and are ready to support our friends," he said.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.