Iran says fees will apply to strait of Hormuz passage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Iran said there will “definitely be costs” associated with passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while emphasizing that ensuring safe transit through the strategic waterway remains the key priority, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bagai said Sunday, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Bagai said it is natural for coastal states to request compensation for services related to maritime passage.

“There will definitely be costs associated with the passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “It is natural for each coastal country to demand certain funds in return for the services provided.”

He stressed, however, that the primary concern is maintaining safe and secure navigation through the strait, one of the world’s most important energy transit routes.

Bagai said Iran and Oman could establish a mechanism in line with international law to regulate and ensure safe passage through the waterway.

He also noted that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a new zone of strict maritime control over the Strait of Hormuz on May 4.

Tensions in the region have previously disrupted shipping routes through the strait amid earlier military confrontations involving Iran, the United States and Israel, followed by a temporary ceasefire mediated by Pakistan.

Bagai’s remarks come as diplomatic discussions between Iran and the United States over Iran’s nuclear program continue without a final agreement.