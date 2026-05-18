Trump holds national security meeting on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. US President Donald Trump met with senior members of his national security team, Trend reports.

According to the information, further steps regarding Iran were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting reportedly took place at the President's Golf Club in Virginia and was attended by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

It is not specified what specific decisions were made during the meeting.