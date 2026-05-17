Proper use of female workforce in urban governance increases economic growth - Former President of Mauritius

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The creation of inclusive urban spaces is one of the key issues, the 6th and first female President of the Republic of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, said during the opening of the session titled "Women's Assembly: Co-creating Gender-Transformative Strategies" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, gender equality must constantly remain in the spotlight.

"The daily needs of women and girls must always be taken into account. In some countries, women and girls cannot use public transport during evening hours. The creation of inclusive urban spaces is one of the primary issues. Women's lived experiences must be considered in the specific design of cities," Gurib-Fakim said.

"Women should be able to move and live in the city without fear. The creation of inclusive public transport systems and safe spaces in cities makes a significant contribution to women's safety," she added.

The former president noted that affordable and adequate housing conditions are also essential for achieving gender equality.

"It is vital to strengthen the role of women in the environment they live in. It is also important to reinforce steps aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among women and enhancing their skills. There is a need to understand the complex urban and regional environments and their dynamics well. Unfortunately, policymakers sometimes fail to do this fully. The proper use of the female workforce in urban governance increases economic growth. This factor must absolutely be taken into account," she concluded.