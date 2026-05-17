Mayor of Konya calls for re-evaluation of New Urban Agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The implementation process of the core principles of the New Urban Agenda must be re-evaluated, the Mayor of the Turkish city of Konya, Ugur Ibrahim Altay, said during the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments, held within the framework of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

"This World Assembly is taking place at a critical juncture for our cities and regions. Across the globe, local and regional authorities directly respond to the real needs of people every day—whether through protecting rights, ensuring decent housing, managing migration, achieving climate justice, or fostering social cohesion. It is through the public service system that they place equality and human dignity at the center of public policy," Altay said.

According to the mayor, the role of the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments within the World Urban Forum needs to be further strengthened.

"This process should not be limited merely to assessing the current situation. It must also address the fundamental challenges hindering the implementation of the agenda: weak decentralization, limited financial capacities, the commercialization of housing and land, as well as insufficiently effective mechanisms for multi-level governance," he noted.

"Dear colleagues, the core principles of the New Urban Agenda remain relevant. However, the implementation process must be re-evaluated through the prism of human rights, care, a territorial approach, and the provision of local public services. To achieve this, it is crucial to provide local and regional authorities with the necessary mandates, funding, and institutional recognition," Altay concluded.