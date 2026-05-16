Azerbaijan proposes new joint grant initiative across Turkic World

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. We are ready to announce joint grant competitions for NGOs on a bilateral and multilateral basis with Turkic states, Fuad Mammadov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Solidarity Forum of NGOs from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), he noted that the agency is ready to discuss initiatives related to grant competitions and organize this work as soon as possible.

“The mechanism for joint grant competitions is not complicated at all: the parties organize the competition in accordance with their internal regulations, while NGOs are required to implement projects in the relevant partner country,” Fuad Mammadov added.

"Turkish civilization is a great civilization that occupies a unique place in world history and possesses a profound philosophy and traditions of statehood. In this sense, President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First Turkic Congress held special significance and became a historically significant document. The First Turkic Congress marked a new stage in the cultural integration of the Turkic peoples. At the informal summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States held yesterday in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, President Ilham Aliyev announced that “Turkic World Week,” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkic Congress, which made a significant contribution to the scientific and cultural unity of the Turkic peoples, will also take place this June in Baku. This event will be a landmark occasion in the cultural life of our peoples,” he emphasized.