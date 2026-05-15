Kazakh "Turan" ensemble performs at 'Kharibulbul' music festival in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A concert of the Kazakh "Turan" Ethno-Folk Ensemble, which brought new life to Turkic musical culture, has been held in front of the architectural pearl - the palace of Khan's daughter Natavan at the 9th "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival held in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports.

The group performed music from the Turkic world.

The ensemble managed to adapt folklore music to modern requirements and bring it to the world stage. The creativity of the "Turan" collective can be evaluated as meta-music that connects people with their ancient roots. The creativity of "Turan" universally knows no hereditary, national, or linguistic boundaries and finds its way into the heart of every listener, awakening deep feelings.

The ensemble has performed about 3,000 solo concert programs in 122 regions of the world. The main mission of the collective is the unity of the Turkic peoples through music. The Azerbaijani composition "Ay, Lachin" was also performed by the musical collective at the festival.

On May 15, the second day of the festival, guests will also be treated to a rich musical program.