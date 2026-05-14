Shusha’s Kharibulbul Festival symbolizes people returning to their homeland - honored artist

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 14. The "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in Shusha is a symbol of people returning to their homeland, Elvin Goja Ganiyev, a participant in the festival, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, and virtuoso violinist, told Trend.

"For me, this is a very special moment. I am sincerely proud to be in Shusha. Firstly, my grandfather, the famous violinist and teacher Sarvar Ganiyev, was originally from here, and it is a great honor for me to be on the land where he was born. Secondly, Karabakh is a special place for all of us. My dream has come true; I am participating in the 'Kharibulbul' festival for the first time and am happy to have received an invitation to this grand celebration of culture and promotion of national heritage," he said.

Ganiyev noted that the festival is held at a high level, featuring world-famous and successful musicians.

"I am happy to be part of this event. It is a symbol that people always return to their homeland. I am sure that my grandfather's spirit is also with us today, and he is proud of our country and our musicians. I believe that everyone who returns to their native land will contribute to its development," he said.

On May 14, the opening of the 9th "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, took place in the city of Shusha on the Jydyr Duzu plain.

Over the course of two days, concerts and cultural events will be held at various venues in the city of Shusha. The festival is aimed at developing intercultural dialogue and strengthening musical ties and creative exchange between artists from different countries.