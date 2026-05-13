Azerbaijani and Uzbek Air Forces discuss strategic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. ​In accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan for 2026 signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, a delegation from the Air Forces of the Uzbek Ministry of Defense visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting held at the Azerbaijan Air Force Headquarters, the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in military aviation and air defense, as in other fields, was highlighted.

The sides also discussed the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the main objective of the visit is to enhance cooperation between the Air Forces of both countries and to facilitate the exchange of experience.