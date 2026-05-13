Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Hungary's MOL Group discuss joint upstream projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and the Hungarian company MOL Group discussed expanding cooperation and joint upstream projects in Azerbaijan, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

''During OGU2026 in Tashkent, we held a meeting with Zsombor Marton, Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production at MOL Group.

The meeting highlighted the strong and longstanding partnership between

SOCAR and MOL_Group, while also focusing on prospects for expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

We exchanged views on joint upstream projects in Azerbaijan, including the ongoing works under the Exploration, Development, and Production Sharing Agreement for an onshore area in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi-Gobustan region.

The meeting also covered opportunities for further cooperation aimed at supporting energy security and sustainable development through efficient energy solutions,'' the publication reads.