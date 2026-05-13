WUF13 Volunteer Programme marks completion of venue training (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Venue training sessions conducted on 10-11 May under the Volunteer Programme for the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) have concluded successfully, bringing together more than 2,100 volunteers ahead of the event, Trend reports via WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

Across the two-day programme, volunteers received extensive briefings on the event venue, operational coordination, safety procedures and departmental functions, while also being equipped with the core protocols and guidance that will underpin activities throughout the Event.

The WUF13 Volunteer Programme stands as a key initiative aimed at strengthening youth leadership skills, encouraging innovative thinking and expanding opportunities for international experience.

Selected from a pool of 16,000 applicants through a rigorous multi-stage selection process, volunteers will support a broad range of operations throughout the event, including guest reception and registration, coordination of information services, organisational support across session and exhibition venues, as well as cultural programme delivery.

A number of volunteers have already commenced supporting operations across their designated areas of responsibility in the lead-up to the event.

Set to take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May, the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be convened under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities” and will serve as a platform for strategic discussions shaping the future of cities.