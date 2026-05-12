Azerbaijan, and bp ink MoU to boost high-performance computing and energy co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, and bp Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited have signed an MoU in the Development of High-Performance Computing (HPC) Infrastructure, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with bp's Chief Executive Officer, Meg O'Neill, documents were signed between the Ministry of Economy, SOCAR, and BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited.

The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the development of high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, signed between the Ministry of Economy and BP Exploration Limited, envisages leveraging bp's expertise to strengthen the Ministry of Economy's HPC infrastructure, with the aim of advancing the digital economy. Further, the MoU signed between BP Exploration Limited and SOCAR will expand energy cooperation between the parties and reinforce our country's position as a global energy hub," the post reads.