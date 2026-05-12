Kyrgyzstan supports new agreements with Japan and OTS on economic cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Parliament approved two draft laws on the ratification of international agreements during its meeting on May 12, Trend reports via the parliament.

The first document is the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Japan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion, signed in December 2025 in Tokyo. The draft was approved in the first reading.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Iskender Asylkulov, the agreement will establish a unified approach to addressing legal issues in the field of taxation and bring cooperation with the Japanese side in line with national legislation.

Furthermore, in the second reading, the committee approved the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement on Partnership in the Field of the Digital Economy between the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The document, signed in November 2024 in Bishkek, regulates issues related to e-commerce, consumer rights protection, express delivery services, and personal data protection.