Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss banking and insurance cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed cooperation opportunities in the banking and insurance sectors, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA delegation paid a working visit to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency of Türkiye.

During the visit, extensive discussions and exchange of experiences were held on risk assessment in the field of anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing (AML/CFT) in the banking and insurance sectors, the methodology for implementing control measures, including on-site and off-site inspections, the risk-based control approach, and the application of relevant sanctions.