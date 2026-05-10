The decisive role of the National Leader in Azerbaijan’s history will never be erased from our memory - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The decisive role of the National Leader in the history of Azerbaijan will never be erased from our memory, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, Trend reports.

“By continuing his policy, today we stand here in Zangilan. We expelled the enemy from our lands and restored our territorial integrity. Leading up to that, we built a strong economy, established a strong army, strengthened patriotic spirit in society, and effectively succeeded in leading Azerbaijan out of international isolation,” the head of state added.