Uzbekistan expands spatial planning projects with global institutional support

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. Uzbekistan is advancing regional spatial planning initiatives with the active participation of international organizations and foreign urban planning firms, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

According to the ministry, master plans for Nurabad district in the Samarkand region and Quvasoy city in the Fergana region were prepared with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The Nurabad project envisages the creation of a modern resort zone leveraging radon water resources, while Quvasoy is set to be transformed into a tourism and wellness center through the development of recreational infrastructure along the Isfayramsoy coast.

With technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), French firm Group Huit has initiated master plans for the Tashkent district and the Chirchiq River area. In parallel, British company ARUP has developed a master plan for Chelak town in Payariq district, focusing on the modernization of urban infrastructure and public spaces.

The ministry highlighted that Uzbekistan is implementing a new regional planning approach under the World Bank’s “Integrated Urban Development of Medium-Sized Cities” project. Within this framework, foreign firms have already prepared a master plan for a 105-hectare site in the Qamashi district encompassing residential, commercial, and public infrastructure development.