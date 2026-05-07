Azerbaijan and World Bank Group debate cooperation in transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan and the World Bank Group discuss cooperation in the field of transport, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We met with World Bank Group's Director for Transport and Logistics, Bertrand De la Borde, on the sidelines of the International Transport Forum Summit.

During the meeting, we discussed investment approaches for the long-term sustainability and future-proofing of transport systems.

We noted the importance of partnerships with international financial institutions in terms of expanding digital infrastructure and strengthening economic sustainability.

At the same time, we exchanged views on the work being done to develop the Baku International Sea Port, the Middle Corridor, and increase the transit and logistics potential of our country," he pointed out.