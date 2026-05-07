Uzbekistan forms expert group for environmental review of nuclear power plant project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan has established an Expert Group to conduct a state environmental review of materials assessing the environmental impact of a planned nuclear power plant project, Trend reports via Uzatom State Agency.

The group has been formed to ensure a comprehensive and professional evaluation of all environmental aspects of the project in accordance with national legislation on ecological expertise and environmental impact assessment.

It includes leading national specialists as well as experts from the Republican Center for State Environmental Expertise under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus, allowing the integration of international experience in assessing nuclear energy projects.

The experts are carrying out a detailed analysis of potential environmental impacts, including effects on air quality, water resources, soil, flora and fauna, as well as geological, hydrological, and seismic conditions of the proposed site in the Fergana district of the country's Jizzakh region.

A site inspection has already been conducted, and all proposals and public comments raised during consultations will be taken into account. Following completion of its work, the Expert Group is to issue an official conclusion containing recommendations and mandatory environmental requirements for further project implementation.