Azerbaijani Central Bank updates its current account balance forecast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The outlook for the current account balance (CAB) is positive in the medium term, and the CAB surplus is expected to reach approximately $5.5 billion this year, Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement today at a press conference on interest rate corridor parameters.

According to him, the current account surplus is expected to amount to approximately $4.4 billion next year.

The medium-term outlook for the current account (CAB) is positive. This year, the CAB surplus is expected to amount to $2.8–3 billion.

In its latest forecast, the CBA announced that this year’s CAB surplus will amount to $2.8–3 billion.