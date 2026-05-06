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Azerbaijani Central Bank updates its current account balance forecast

Finance Materials 6 May 2026 12:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Central Bank updates its current account balance forecast
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The outlook for the current account balance (CAB) is positive in the medium term, and the CAB surplus is expected to reach approximately $5.5 billion this year, Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement today at a press conference on interest rate corridor parameters.

According to him, the current account surplus is expected to amount to approximately $4.4 billion next year.

The medium-term outlook for the current account (CAB) is positive. This year, the CAB surplus is expected to amount to $2.8–3 billion.

In its latest forecast, the CBA announced that this year’s CAB surplus will amount to $2.8–3 billion.

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