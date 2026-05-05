Kazakhstan and Austria intend to further deepen cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. Kazakhstan and Austria intend to further deepen their cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

It was said during a meeting between Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Federal Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner during their official visit to Kazakhstan.

“Today, we discussed key areas of Kazakh-Austrian cooperation and outlined new horizons for interaction. Austria is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union, and we intend to further deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally,” the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized.

The talks focused on the implementation of agreements on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders and readmission arrangements, which both sides said would further facilitate bilateral engagement. Austria also announced the transfer of 25 passport readers to Astana International Airport within the framework of OSCE cooperation.

Special attention was given to strengthening economic ties, including preparations for a business roundtable involving companies from both countries. The role of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council was highlighted as key platforms for expanding cooperation.

The sides noted strong potential for partnership in mining, transport and infrastructure, energy, tourism and education. They also underlined the importance of developing transport and logistics links, including the Middle Corridor and the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, which could create new opportunities for Austrian businesses in Kazakhstan.

Energy cooperation was also on the agenda, with Kazakhstan described as a key supplier of oil to Austria and an important contributor to regional energy security.

Both sides also exchanged views on international and regional security, reaffirming their commitment to multilateral cooperation and peaceful resolution of global challenges in line with the UN Charter.

At the conclusion of the visit, the parties expressed confidence that the discussions would give new momentum to Kazakh-Austrian relations and further expand practical cooperation.